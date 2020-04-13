Israel's Netanyahu, Gantz say near unity deal to end political deadlock Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival Benny Gantz were nearing a deal on Tuesday to form a national emergency government to battle the coronavirus crisis and end the country's unprecedented political deadlock. 👓 View full article

