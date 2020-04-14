Coronavirus COVID-19 10 times deadlier than swine flu, says WHO chief

Global  

Zee News Tuesday, 14 April 2020
World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday (April 13) said that coronavirus COVID-19 is 10 times more deadly than swine flu, which wreaked havoc across the world in 2009. The WHO chief added that only a vaccine can fully halt transmission of coronavirus.
