Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > China's 'Bat Woman' Tried to Warn Us About Deadly COVID-19, But China Silenced Her

China's 'Bat Woman' Tried to Warn Us About Deadly COVID-19, But China Silenced Her

HNGN Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
China's 'Bat Woman' Tried to Warn Us About Deadly COVID-19, But China Silenced HerNo posting on social media or speaking to reporters was taboo for doctors, stopping them from fulfilling their Hippocratic Oaths. Or they would face unknown consequences like Ai Fen and Li Wenliang.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.