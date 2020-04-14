Global  

In upset for Democrats, liberal ousts Trump-backed judge for Wisconsin Supreme Court seat

Reuters India Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Liberal challenger Jill Karofsky won a hotly contested race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday, beating a conservative incumbent in state elections marred by court challenges and worries about health risks from the coronavirus pandemic.
