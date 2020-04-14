New York, California and other states plan for reopening as coronavirus crisis eases
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 () Seven Northeastern U.S. states and the three West Coast states banded together on Monday in regional pacts to forge coordinated, gradual economic reopenings as the coronavirus crisis finally appeared to be ebbing, while stressing the need for precautions to avoid a resurgence of infections.
President Donald Trump says he alone will decide when to reopen America, but he may soon be facing a battle with New York, New Jersey and five other states. The governors are working together to decide when it's safe to go back to work and school. CBS2's John Dias has the latest.