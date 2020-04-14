Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Trump administration to unveil $15.5 billion first phase of coronavirus farm aid - sources

Trump administration to unveil $15.5 billion first phase of coronavirus farm aid - sources

Reuters India Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will spend up to $15.5 billion in the initial phase of its plan to bolster the nation's food supply chain against the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump Calls for Payroll Tax Cuts Due to Coronavirus

Trump Calls for Payroll Tax Cuts Due to Coronavirus 01:09

 The president is hoping to ease economic pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The tax cut would be implemented in the latest phase of the coronavirus relief package.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BaileyElchinger

Bailey Elchinger RT @ReutersAg: Trump administration to unveil $15.5 billion first phase of coronavirus farm aid: sources https://t.co/0zjDsYCROg 51 seconds ago

JanetHaneberg

Janet Haneberg RT @Reuters: Trump administration to unveil $15.5 billion first phase of coronavirus farm aid: sources https://t.co/UyDWZ7WyBq by @pjhuffst… 3 minutes ago

jdgonbay

john doe RT @ReutersBiz: Trump administration to unveil $15.5 billion first phase of coronavirus farm aid: sources https://t.co/HbK7J1aN3I by @pjhuf… 11 minutes ago

263Chat

263Chat 🇿🇼 Reuters: Trump administration to unveil $15.5 billion first phase of coronavirus farm aid: sources… https://t.co/d5LSoPF4nx 22 minutes ago

Reuters

Reuters Trump administration to unveil $15.5 billion first phase of coronavirus farm aid: sources https://t.co/UyDWZ7WyBq b… https://t.co/CldbxJ2M3N 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.