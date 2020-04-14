Appeals court blocks Oklahoma COVID-19-related abortion ban

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a lower-court order that overturned the Oklahoma governor’s ban on abortions during the coronavirus outbreak emergency. The unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel of the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals allows abortions to continue in Oklahoma, the ban issued by Gov. Kevin […] 👓 View full article

