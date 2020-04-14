Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Appeals court blocks Oklahoma COVID-19-related abortion ban

Appeals court blocks Oklahoma COVID-19-related abortion ban

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a lower-court order that overturned the Oklahoma governor’s ban on abortions during the coronavirus outbreak emergency. The unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel of the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals allows abortions to continue in Oklahoma, the ban issued by Gov. Kevin […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

deonnain

Deonna Fehn "Appeals Court Blocks Oklahoma COVID-19-Related Abortion Ban" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/Dkjq7V8Wn9 1 hour ago

ToddSStewart

Todd S. Stewart "Appeals Court Blocks Oklahoma COVID-19-Related Abortion Ban" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/mkWf07BHf0 3 hours ago

NewsSyndicators

News Syndicators Appeals court blocks Oklahoma COVID-19-related abortion ban https://t.co/EbAC2xAzzj 3 hours ago

KristiEaton

Kristi Eaton Appeals court blocks Oklahoma COVID-19-related abortion ban (from @AP) https://t.co/CniYFPKfcU 3 hours ago

LasVegas_NV_USA

Las Vegas News Appeals court blocks Oklahoma COVID-19-related abortion ban https://t.co/b8sq0gf7BG 3 hours ago

LannsMind

Will Twerk for Sanitizer 🙏🌊 RT @Backstorymom1: Appeals court blocks Oklahoma COVID-19-related abortion ban - Los Angeles Times https://t.co/pb6q8QTEFz 5 hours ago

berylall

Beryl Arman "Appeals Court Blocks Oklahoma COVID-19-Related Abortion Ban" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/eIgAJuFoOm 5 hours ago

Backstorymom1

Backstorymom1 Appeals court blocks Oklahoma COVID-19-related abortion ban - Los Angeles Times https://t.co/pb6q8QTEFz 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.