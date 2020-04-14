New York, California and other states plan for reopening as coronavirus crisis eases Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Seven Northeastern U.S. states and the three West Coast states banded together on Monday in regional pacts to forge coordinated, gradual economic reopenings as the coronavirus crisis finally appeared to be ebbing, while stressing the need for precautions to avoid a resurgence of infections. 👓 View full article

0

