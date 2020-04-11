India coronavirus cases cross 10,000, death toll touches 339

#JanaGanaMana 🇮🇳 @chetan_bhagat 12 Feb: Rahul Gandhi alerts Govt about Coronavirus, asks them to be prepared 13 March: Govt says Co… https://t.co/QepX9poVSL 9 seconds ago

#JanaGanaMana 🇮🇳 @sardesairajdeep @PMOIndia 12 Feb: Rahul Gandhi alerts Govt about Coronavirus, asks them to be prepared 13 March:… https://t.co/0tZWRAYRWo 53 seconds ago

manju jadhav 12 Feb: Rahul Gandhi alerts Govt about Coronavirus, asks them to be prepared 13 March: Govt says Coronavirus is no… https://t.co/zUD0D5gqEt 3 minutes ago

#JanaGanaMana 🇮🇳 @rahulkanwal @narendramodi 12 Feb: Rahul Gandhi alerts Govt about Coronavirus, asks them to be prepared 13 March:… https://t.co/jM0sw6DwwG 3 minutes ago

The Quint RT @QuintFit: The number of active #Coronavirus cases stood at 7,987, as many as 856 people have been cured and discharged, while one had m… 3 minutes ago

RAFSAL K R RT @GauravPandhi: 12 Feb: Rahul Gandhi alerts Govt about Coronavirus, asks them to be prepared 13 March: Govt says Coronavirus is not an e… 4 minutes ago

#JanaGanaMana 🇮🇳 @rahulkanwal @narendramodi 12 Feb: Rahul Gandhi alerts Govt about Coronavirus, asks them to be prepared 13 March:… https://t.co/iRA0MjkiVX 4 minutes ago