News24.com | Bernie Sanders endorses ex-rival Joe Biden for US president
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 () Former White House candidate Bernie Sanders on Monday endorsed onetime rival Joe Biden for president, saying it was time to unite in the effort to defeat Donald Trump in November.
Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden for President On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. Having previously dropped out of the race on April 8, Sanders’ endorsement of Biden was expected as he is the only remaining...
