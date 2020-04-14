Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > News24.com | Bernie Sanders endorses ex-rival Joe Biden for US president

News24.com | Bernie Sanders endorses ex-rival Joe Biden for US president

News24 Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Former White House candidate Bernie Sanders on Monday endorsed onetime rival Joe Biden for president, saying it was time to unite in the effort to defeat Donald Trump in November.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden for President

Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden for President 01:24

 Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden for President On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. Having previously dropped out of the race on April 8, Sanders’ endorsement of Biden was expected as he is the only remaining...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

retweetnews2019

Retweet News 2019 https://t.co/0SgjbHm8XZ | Bernie Sanders endorses ex-rival Joe Biden for US president https://t.co/q7sfZXhLr1 #news 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.