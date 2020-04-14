Global  

Coronavirus: India extends national lockdown until 3 May as Modi urges country to maintain 'discipline'

Independent Tuesday, 14 April 2020
India's national coronavirus lockdown has been extended until 3 May, with prime minister Narendra Modi calling on the public to keep up their "discipline" after three weeks of stay-home orders.
