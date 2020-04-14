Global  

Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 2,082, deaths by 170: RKI

Reuters Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Germany's number of confirmed coronavirus infections has risen by 2,082 to 125,098, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday, marking the fourth decline in the number of new cases after four days of increases.
