North Korea fired multiple short-range cruise missiles into sea - South Korea military

Reuters India Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
North Korea launched what were believed to be multiple short-range cruise missiles into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan on Tuesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, the latest in a series of weapons' tests by the reclusive state.
