North Korea fires suspected cruise missiles in latest launch

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
North Korea fired several suspected cruise missiles off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, the latest in a slew of weapons launches by the North despite worries about a possible coronavirus outbreak in the country.
