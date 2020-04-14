Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Insults and fines: autistic young Spaniards struggle under lockdown

Insults and fines: autistic young Spaniards struggle under lockdown

Reuters Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
For Susana Cristo and other parents of autistic children, Spain's strict coronavirus lockdown is proving especially harrowing and has led to insults, harassment and even fines.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

L_Riestra

Luis Riestra Delgado (The forgotten minorities) Insults and fines: autistic young Spaniards struggle under lockdown https://t.co/QTisQYXttW 33 minutes ago

carloselagorio

Carlos E. Lagorio The struggles of autistic individuals and their families during confinement is not talked about enough even though… https://t.co/jXdcywJ1au 47 minutes ago

CarloNapolitano

Carlo Napolitano RT @ClaraLaeila: “The neighbours in the surrounding tower blocks insult us, take photos,” said @SusyCristo, describing times she and 4yo Ol… 53 minutes ago

VelezHeidi

Heidi Veg Insults and fines: autistic young Spaniards struggle under lockdown https://t.co/ocdslMS9jZ 1 hour ago

theLword2016

theLword "Insults and Fines: Autistic Young Spaniards Struggle Under Lockdown" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/l4I0w25N1G #disabilityinthenews 1 hour ago

ClaraLaeila

Clara-Laeila Laudette “The neighbours in the surrounding tower blocks insult us, take photos,” said @SusyCristo, describing times she and… https://t.co/ejgUDADksB 1 hour ago

NewsAboutLife

The Daily Voice Insults and fines: autistic young Spaniards struggle under lockdown https://t.co/300z6AI4Qe #news 1 hour ago

robertmueller74

Robert Müller Insults and fines: autistic young Spaniards struggle under lockdown https://t.co/MYh73H8vEQ 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.