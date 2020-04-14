UK coronavirus death toll could be 15% higher than previously shown: new data

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Britain's death toll from the coronavirus could run some 15% higher than official figures have indicated so far, according to broader data published on Tuesday that include deaths in the community such as in nursing homes. 👓 View full article



