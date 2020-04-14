UK coronavirus death toll could be 15% higher than previously shown: new data
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 () Britain's death toll from the coronavirus could run some 15% higher than official figures have indicated so far, according to broader data published on Tuesday that include deaths in the community such as in nursing homes.
According to Reuters, as of Friday the U.S. became the first country to report over 2,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day. According to research data from Johns Hopkins University, 2,108 people died on Friday. The US also exceeded half a million infections as of Saturday, with a total of 18,693...