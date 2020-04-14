Global  

UK coronavirus death toll could be 15% higher than previously shown: new data

Reuters Tuesday, 14 April 2020
Britain's death toll from the coronavirus could run some 15% higher than official figures have indicated so far, according to broader data published on Tuesday that include deaths in the community such as in nursing homes.
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: US Sets Coronavirus Death Toll Record—Over 2K Deaths In A Day

US Sets Coronavirus Death Toll Record—Over 2K Deaths In A Day 00:35

 According to Reuters, as of Friday the U.S. became the first country to report over 2,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day. According to research data from Johns Hopkins University, 2,108 people died on Friday. The US also exceeded half a million infections as of Saturday, with a total of 18,693...

