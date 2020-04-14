Javeed Bin Kadhar RT @the_hindu: #AnandTeltumbde arrived at the NIA office at Cumbala Hill in south Mumbai along with his wife Rama Teltumbde and brother-in-… 4 seconds ago

𑀯𑁂𑀁𑀓 𑀝𑁂𑀰 RT @DeeptimanTY: #BhimaKoregaon accused Gautam Navlakha surrenders before @NIA_India headquarters at CGO complex. Will be produced before a… 9 seconds ago

The Hindu #AnandTeltumbde arrived at the NIA office at Cumbala Hill in south Mumbai along with his wife Rama Teltumbde and br… https://t.co/dRR56InKSh 2 minutes ago

PAVAN DAHAT RT @HuffPostIndia: Bhima Koregaon case: Anand Teltumbde surrenders before NIA https://t.co/6slhwgMPhC 6 minutes ago

Deeptiman Tiwary #BhimaKoregaon accused Gautam Navlakha surrenders before @NIA_India headquarters at CGO complex. Will be produced b… https://t.co/fgkxKmGMZ4 6 minutes ago

Pradip Roy VERY SAD AFFAIRS Anand Teltumbde surrenders before NIA: https://t.co/uyfMvXUC5H 17 minutes ago

𝐀𝐚𝐪𝐢𝐛 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐳𝐞 RT @NandyAsmita: On #AmbedkarJayanti , the arrest of those who stand by his principles hurts so much. Dalit activist and scholar Anand Telt… 29 minutes ago