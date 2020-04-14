You Might Like

Tweets about this Kathryn Sajdak RT @duty2warn: Jill Karofsky (the challenger, the Democrat) has just won Wisconsin's Supreme Court election! She ousts Dan Kelly, the Trump… 8 seconds ago Eileen A Leadbeater RT @thehill: Jill Karofsky unseats Trump-backed incumbent in Wisconsin Supreme Court race https://t.co/Q9yc339ueJ https://t.co/PCuzIFBxKH 14 seconds ago amber_michelle Wisconsin Democrat Jill Karofsky in Supreme Court election upset https://t.co/GuavVXnGqx 51 seconds ago April Green RT @eugenegu: So the Wisconsin GOP forced everyone to vote in-person in the middle of the worst pandemic in modern history to suppress vote… 1 minute ago Susan Coppa RT @Amy_Siskind: Some karma served up to GOP in Wisconsin: Democrat Jill Karofsky wins the Wisconsin Supreme Court race despite suppressio… 1 minute ago 🇨🇦Victorian RT @JonFlan: They tried to cheat in Wisconsin To return Trump’s fave for the Supreme Court Kelly; but Kelly got skunked by a good and fair… 2 minutes ago nadin elkharoiti RT @thehill: JUST IN: Jill Karofsky unseats Trump-backed incumbent in Wisconsin Supreme Court race https://t.co/lROC6BYDO9 https://t.co/SgO… 2 minutes ago