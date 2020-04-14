Sinn Fein leader says she has the coronavirus but is recovering

Global  

Reuters Tuesday, 14 April 2020
The leader of the left-wing Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein, Mary Lou McDonald, said on Tuesday that a test taken at the end of March confirmed she had the coronavirus, but she was no longer infected and would return to work next week.
