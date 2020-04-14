Global  

Spain split between concern and relief as coronavirus lockdown eased

Reuters Tuesday, 14 April 2020
The construction sector across Spain and other industries in Catalonia and the Basque Country went back to work on Tuesday, after the government eased one of the world's toughest coronavirus lockdowns as the pace of new infections slowed.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Spain and Italy Begin to Ease Lockdown to Revive Economy

Spain and Italy Begin to Ease Lockdown to Revive Economy 00:59

 Spain, one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, is beginning to relax some lockdown measures to bring relief to the economy.

