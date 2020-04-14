Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Vietnam ‘Rice ATMs’ Provide Rice to People Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

Vietnam ‘Rice ATMs’ Provide Rice to People Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

HNGN Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Vietnam ‘Rice ATMs’ Provide Rice to People Amidst COVID-19 CrisisThese ATMs in Vietnam dispense rice for the poor instead of money!
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

elitempiremedia

Elite Media COVID-19: Vietnam set up ‘Rice ATMs’ to provide free rice for citizens https://t.co/lm0gnAoTba https://t.co/CdrLa5tOeF 28 minutes ago

minshengm

georgemen Vietnam sets up 'Rice ATMs' that provide free rice for people out of work due to coronavirus - CNN https://t.co/MASm4Zi5dt 49 minutes ago

rehnewsletter

reh.life #Vietnam sets up rice ATMs to provide free rice to people who are out of work due to the COVID-19 crisis. https://t.co/16cTEBbGOl 1 hour ago

indochinatiger

Lilly Thank you my country Vietnam!🌏 Thank you many good souls out there...👍🏻❤ Volunteers in Vietnam set up rice ATMs to… https://t.co/Of8xt3hVGf 2 hours ago

JurnoNikhil

nikhil #TPE: Vietnam🇻🇳 sets up 'Rice ATMs' to provide free rice🌾 for people amid lockdown🔒 #Vietnam #Hanoi #RiceATM… https://t.co/r3aE0nXygg 2 hours ago

ReflowFilament

Reflow Communities need to support one another during these times and we love initatives like this 👍 https://t.co/FulQjCvDMY 2 hours ago

JusticeASupreme

Ajaz Ahanger RT @ikaveri: 'Rice ATMs' provide free rice for people out of work in Vietnam due to the coronavirus crisis. https://t.co/nHbkVbAJfm 2 hours ago

TPE_connect

www.THEPIGEONEXPRESS.com Vietnam sets up 'Rice ATMs' to provide free rice for people amid lockdown #Vietnam #Hanoi #RiceATM #Lockdown… https://t.co/CKyH2UfzXR 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.