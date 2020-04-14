Global  

China approves trials for two more coronavirus vaccines

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
China has approved clinical trials for two more experimental vaccines to combat the novel coronavirus, officials said Tuesday, as the world's scientists race to beat the pandemic. The vaccines use inactivated coronavirus pathogens, and the approvals pave the way for early-stage human trials, Wu Yuanbin, from China's ministry of science & technology said.
