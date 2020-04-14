India Extends Nationwide Lockdown Over Coronavirus Into May

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoIndia is extending its nationwide coronavirus lockdown until at least May 3.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the news Tuesday. He said in his address: "From the economic angle, we have paid a big price. But the lives of the people of India are far more valuable."



