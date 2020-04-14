Global  

India Extends Nationwide Lockdown Over Coronavirus Into May

Tuesday, 14 April 2020
India is extending its nationwide coronavirus lockdown until at least May 3. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the news Tuesday. He said in his address: "From the economic angle, we have paid a big price. But the lives of the people of India are far more valuable."

The nation of 1.3 billion people was...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: India extends world's biggest lockdown

India extends world's biggest lockdown 01:43

 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (April 14) extended a nationwide lockdown until May 3 as the number of coronavirus cases crossed 10,000 despite a three-week shutdown. Libby Hogan reports.

