India's poor hit hardest as coronavirus spreads and lockdown is extended

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

For hundreds of millions of daily wage earners put out of work by the shutdown, the remedy may be as painful as the disease. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published 8 hours ago Inventors in India design low-cost respirator to treat patients of coronavirus 02:41 A group of inventors in south India have come together to demonstrate a low-cost respirator they developed to help meet increasing demand as coronavirus spreads throughout the country.