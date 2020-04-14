Global  

'Recipe for disaster': Why advocates say long-term care homes need more than new national guidelines

CTV News Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Advocates and workers at long-term care homes say that new federal guidelines for seniors facilities are not sufficient and some homes lack the staffing and resources to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus: NJ Family Says Government Needs To Do More To Protect Residents In Long-Term Care Facilities

Coronavirus: NJ Family Says Government Needs To Do More To Protect Residents In Long-Term Care Facilities 01:54

 A concern in New Jersey is the high number of elderly people dying in long-term care facilities. CBS2's Cory James spoke with one family who says the government needs to do more to protect them.

