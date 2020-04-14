Paul Manafort: Jailed Trump associate asks for early release from prison over coronavirus fears

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Mr Manafort's attorney argues his client is in high risk category because of his age and his pre-existing health conditions 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Veuer - Published 15 minutes ago Former Trump Campaign Manager Paul Manafort Asks For Early Release From Prison Because of the Coronavirus 01:04 Paul Manafort was a name that was making headlines pretty much everyday before and even after he began his 7 and a half year prison sentence in June 2018. And now, he’s asking for an early release due to the coronavirus pandemic. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.