Paul Manafort: Jailed Trump associate asks for early release from prison over coronavirus fears

Independent Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Mr Manafort's attorney argues his client is in high risk category because of his age and his pre-existing health conditions
News video: Former Trump Campaign Manager Paul Manafort Asks For Early Release From Prison Because of the Coronavirus

Former Trump Campaign Manager Paul Manafort Asks For Early Release From Prison Because of the Coronavirus 01:04

 Paul Manafort was a name that was making headlines pretty much everyday before and even after he began his 7 and a half year prison sentence in June 2018. And now, he’s asking for an early release due to the coronavirus pandemic. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.

