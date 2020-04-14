Global  

Stray cats struggle in quarantined Istanbul

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Istanbul's famous stray cat population has been struggling amid the coronavirus lockdown.
Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Kind neighbour feeds stray cats going hungry during COVID-19 lockdown in Manila

Kind neighbour feeds stray cats going hungry during COVID-19 lockdown in Manila 01:21

 This is the heartwarming moment stray cats were fed after being seen roaming around a deserted street in the Philippines during the coronavirus lockdown. In the video, local resident and animal lover Robi Carillo brought cat food outside when he went out to get food supplies for himself and his...

