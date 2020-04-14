Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Police officer enforcing coronavirus lockdown in India has hand chopped off in sword attack

Police officer enforcing coronavirus lockdown in India has hand chopped off in sword attack

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
A police officer in India had to undergo an operation that lasted over seven hours after his hand was hacked off during an attack Sunday while he was trying to enforce the coronavirus lockdown. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Coronavirus Lockdown Extension: PM Modi कल सुबह करेंगे संबोधित, Lockdown 2 का ऐल

Coronavirus Lockdown Extension: PM Modi कल सुबह करेंगे संबोधित, Lockdown 2 का ऐल 15:02

 Coronavirus Lockdown Extension: PM Modi कल सुबह करेंगे संबोधित, Lockdown 2 का ऐलान मुमकिन

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ubifound

redwood RT @PetiteNicoco: Meanwhile in India... Police officer's hand chopped off with sword while enforcing coronavirus lockdown measures https:/… 23 seconds ago

anarchypuppyx

SuperHappyPuppy ❼ Police Officer's Hand Chopped Off With Sword While Enforcing Coronavirus Lockdown Measures 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Well A… https://t.co/i4cHuVrXS4 2 minutes ago

PattyMa88814471

Patty Martin⭐⭐⭐ RT @RedPillMaC: #Coronavirus: A police officer undergoes a seven hour operation to reattach his hand after it was hacked off with a sword a… 2 minutes ago

Prync_shady

.shadow (GREATNESS) 👑🦅 RT @Independent: Indian police officer's hand cut off with sword while enforcing coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/0Mk8lzDZcS 8 minutes ago

autodog5150

Wendy Police officer enforcing coronavirus lockdown in India has hand chopped off in sword attack https://t.co/BeoqyzvQgf 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.