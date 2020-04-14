Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > IPL postponed indefinitely as lockdown in India extended

IPL postponed indefinitely as lockdown in India extended

Khaleej Times Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
There are even murmurs that the tournament might not take place at all this year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: BCCI PRESIDENT SOURAV GANGULY SIGNALS POSTPONEMENT OF IPL 2020 | Oneindia News

BCCI PRESIDENT SOURAV GANGULY SIGNALS POSTPONEMENT OF IPL 2020 | Oneindia News 01:55

 BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has hinted that the Indian Premier League 2020 is likely to be postponed due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. India has, so far, reported 8,000-plus positive cases of Covid-19 and more than 250 people have lost their lives.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.