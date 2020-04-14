Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Tour de France Postponed As Macron Extends Ban On Gatherings To Mid-July

Tour de France Postponed As Macron Extends Ban On Gatherings To Mid-July

NPR Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
The three-week cycling race had been slated to begin June 27 in Nice and end in Paris on July 19. Organizers dismissed the idea of holding the tour while banning spectators from lining the course.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ACBome

Andrew C. Bome I am glad that they came to their senses. It is a shame that it was Macron's decision and not the ASO's. Since th… https://t.co/l3dLODKB3j 7 minutes ago

EuropeNews_b

Europe News PLOW Tour de France Postponed As Macron Extends Ban On Gatherings To Mid-July https://t.co/7R60ektcNO +1 EuroBot #Europe #news 16 minutes ago

MaryJanekeao

Mary Jane RT @Variety: The Tour de France may have to be postponed as France bans festivals through the middle of July https://t.co/pDHOcKu8av https:… 23 minutes ago

BRICBreaker

Kenneth Rapoza Tour de #France postponed. Macron: #coronavirus not done yet! Will close down for another month. 29 minutes ago

retweetnews2019

Retweet News 2019 Tour de France Postponed As Macron Extends Ban On Gatherings To Mid-July https://t.co/l6i4KlPIxK #news 40 minutes ago

TimonichevDenja

Denja New story on NPR: Tour de France Postponed As Macron Extends Ban On Gatherings To Mid-July https://t.co/kFBQdZJFW6 40 minutes ago

JanosMedyx

János Medenica New story on NPR: Tour de France Postponed As Macron Extends Ban On Gatherings To Mid-July https://t.co/mmzMunmPpU 41 minutes ago

JPCTumblr

Justin's Political Corner [#JPCTumblr] The 2020 Tour de France has been postponed due to France's ban on public gatherings extending to mid-July.… https://t.co/O13Xr2JKNI 44 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.