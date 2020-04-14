At Least 7 USNS Mercy Crew Members Test Positive For Coronavirus

Watch VideoAt least seven crew members who were on board a U.S. Navy hospital ship docked in Los Angeles have tested positive for COVID-19.



The Navy confirmed all seven sailors are now being isolated away from the USNS Mercy. People who had close contact with the crew members have also been taken off the ship as a



