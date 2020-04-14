Global  

At Least 7 USNS Mercy Crew Members Test Positive For Coronavirus

Newsy Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
At Least 7 USNS Mercy Crew Members Test Positive For CoronavirusWatch VideoAt least seven crew members who were on board a U.S. Navy hospital ship docked in Los Angeles have tested positive for COVID-19. 

The Navy confirmed all seven sailors are now being isolated away from the USNS Mercy. People who had close contact with the crew members have also been taken off the ship as a...
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: 7 USNS Mercy crew members test positive for COVID-19

7 USNS Mercy crew members test positive for COVID-19 01:22

 Several crew members on the USNS Mercy are in isolation off the hospital ship after seven of them tested positive for coronavirus.

