Barack Obama Formally Puts His Support Behind Joe Biden

Newsy Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Barack Obama Formally Puts His Support Behind Joe BidenWatch Video"Choosing Joe to be my vice president was one of the best decisions I ever made. And he became a close friend. And I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a president right now," said former President Obama.  

Former President Barack Obama officially put his support behind his old running mate, Joe...
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Obama Endorses Joe Biden's Presidential Campaign

Obama Endorses Joe Biden's Presidential Campaign 00:45

 President Barack Obama finally announced his endorsement of his Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign on Tuesday. Obama had remained neutral after a a record high number of Democratic candidates fought for the chance to rival U.S. President Donald Trump at the Nov. 3 election. But on...

