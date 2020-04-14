Global  

UK organization: Armed men board ship off Strait of Hormuz

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 April 2020
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A United Kingdom maritime organization says a ship reportedly has been boarded by armed men off the crucial Strait of Hormuz. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Organization said in an alert Tuesday night that the vessel “had been boarded by armed men while at anchor” near the strait off […]
