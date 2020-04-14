Turkish minister's resignation exposes tensions in Erdogan's AKP

The political fallout from Turkey's rushed coronavirus lockdown at the weekend has exposed tensions at the top of President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party after he rejected the resignation of his interior minister.

