Turkish minister's resignation exposes tensions in Erdogan's AKP

Reuters India Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
The political fallout from Turkey's rushed coronavirus lockdown at the weekend has exposed tensions at the top of President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party after he rejected the resignation of his interior minister.
