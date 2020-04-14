Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Toronto Loblaws mistakenly left open on Easter Sunday

Toronto Loblaws mistakenly left open on Easter Sunday

CTV News Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
It was a strange scene at a Toronto Loblaws on Easter Sunday when shoppers arrived to find the doors open at the virtually deserted grocery store.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sjmn777

Sandie MacNeil 🌏 📚🍀 🐝🐾 RT @MavenOfMayhem: Customers walked into a grocery store in Toronto on Sunday that was accidentally left open. Police can't confirm anythin… 44 seconds ago

cpaolag

Claudia Gomez, MD. Meanwhile in #Canada https://t.co/XV30Fmd5yj 😊 28 minutes ago

Silencerr

Pierre L’ermite RT @6ixbuzztv: A Toronto Loblaws was mistakenly left open on Easter Sunday and apparently nothing was stolen. Customers even returned items… 28 minutes ago

addictivebrain

Addictive Brain 🧠 How #Canadian 😍they shopped but realized the stores shouldn’t be open. They noted everything they brought & decided… https://t.co/JPpitEKRwi 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.