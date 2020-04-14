News24.com | 117 million children face measles risk from Covid-19 response: UN Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Around 117 million children worldwide risk contracting measles because dozens of countries are curtailing their vaccination programmes as they battle Covid-19, the United Nations warns. 👓 View full article

