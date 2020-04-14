Global  

Africans Sleep in Streets After Facing COVID-19 Related Discrimination in China

HNGN Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Africans Sleep in Streets After Facing COVID-19 Related Discrimination in ChinaAfter African Nationals have been discriminated against and mistreated in Beijing, a diplomatic crisis sprouted after the incident sparked nationwide outrage.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: African nationals 'mistreated, evicted' in China over coronavirus

African nationals 'mistreated, evicted' in China over coronavirus 02:23

 African envoys lodge complaint with Beijing over 'discrimination and stigmatisation' against African nationals in China.

