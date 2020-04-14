Global  

Spain Using Mobile Phone Data To Study Efficacy Of Lockdown On Spread Of COVID-19

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
A new CSIC [National Scientific Research Council] project uses computer science and data science techniques to observe how the lockdown measures taken to halt the spread of the disease COVID-19 are proving effective. The results will be key to improving social distancing strategies taken in future outbreaks of this disease and...
