Chile to let some prisoners out of jail, but not Pinochet-era human rights violators Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Some Chilean criminals are set to be released from crowded jails vulnerable to coronavirus after right-wing lawmakers withdrew a controversial lawsuit that sought to also commute the sentences of those convicted of human rights abuses under dictator Augusto Pinochet. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this