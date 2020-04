Coronavirus, Great Pandemics And Georgia: Short Historical Tale – Analysis Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

As the world continues to experience deep effects (death rate, economic downturn, slowdown of globalization) of the novel Coronavirus, it is interesting to look at all the pandemics from a historical point of view. Below are several famous epidemics that affected the world and Georgia in Medieval or Modern and Contemporary... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Adorable kittens enjoy a private tour of the Georgia Aquarium



These kittens are having the time of their lives on their private tour of the Georgia Aquarium. In light of coronavirus shutdowns the Atlanta Humane Society decided to bring five of it's.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this Modern Diplomacy Coronavirus, Great Pandemics and Georgia: Short Historical Tale https://t.co/baF72HgDzT https://t.co/4Q2CvUzC6R 5 days ago Eurasia Review Coronavirus, Great Pandemics And Georgia: Short Historical Tale – Analysis https://t.co/fKQ40lBnYE 6 days ago Eurasia Review Coronavirus, Great Pandemics And Georgia: Short Historical Tale – Analysis https://t.co/mX3D42KBmG https://t.co/WQd9yqg0ww 6 days ago