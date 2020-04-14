Ontario public schools will not reopen on May 4, premier says Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Students at Ontario public schools will not be returning to the classroom in early May, Premier Doug Ford confirmed, as the province continues to battle the spread of COVID-19. 👓 View full article

