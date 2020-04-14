Global  

Ontario public schools will not reopen on May 4, premier says

CTV News Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Students at Ontario public schools will not be returning to the classroom in early May, Premier Doug Ford confirmed, as the province continues to battle the spread of COVID-19.
