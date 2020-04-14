Suspended by coronavirus, UK parliament plans virtual return
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 () Britain's parliament plans to restart some proceedings next week, the Speaker of the House of Commons said on Tuesday, adapting a centuries-old institution for the coronavirus outbreak by going largely virtual.
A letter signed by a cross-party group of MPs demanding an “immediate virtual recall of Parliament” has also been sent to First Secretary of State Dominic Raab. We take a look at what a virtual Parliament could look like.