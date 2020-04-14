Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Suspended by coronavirus, UK parliament plans virtual return

Suspended by coronavirus, UK parliament plans virtual return

Reuters Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Britain's parliament plans to restart some proceedings next week, the Speaker of the House of Commons said on Tuesday, adapting a centuries-old institution for the coronavirus outbreak by going largely virtual.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: How will a virtual Parliament work?

How will a virtual Parliament work? 01:19

 A letter signed by a cross-party group of MPs demanding an “immediate virtual recall of Parliament” has also been sent to First Secretary of State Dominic Raab. We take a look at what a virtual Parliament could look like.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HarmerDan

Dan Harmer RT @reaktor_field: @ruthmkb @JeffreyLuscombe @ElizabethMay If the UK Parliament plans on meeting virtually, so can the Canadian Parliament.… 19 hours ago

khawlis

Siocnarf Meanwhile in UK: https://t.co/URfX8bsBFl https://t.co/IbxkG9In1H 1 day ago

RayburnBev

Bev Rayburn RT @somecanuckchick: If the UK Parliament can meet virtually, then why can't the HoC meet virtually? FYI #cdnpoli committees are already… 1 day ago

khawlis

Siocnarf @cpc_hq @AndrewScheer Why wont you cooperate with Canadian Government? Suspended by coronavirus, UK parliament plan… https://t.co/U7Xeu8X6Pi 1 day ago

somecanuckchick

somecanuckchick🇨🇦 If the UK Parliament can meet virtually, then why can't the HoC meet virtually? FYI #cdnpoli committees are alrea… https://t.co/qK7cjZsQU5 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.