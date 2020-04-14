Suspended by coronavirus, UK parliament plans virtual return

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Britain's parliament plans to restart some proceedings next week, the Speaker of the House of Commons said on Tuesday, adapting a centuries-old institution for the coronavirus outbreak by going largely virtual. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 3 days ago How will a virtual Parliament work? 01:19 A letter signed by a cross-party group of MPs demanding an “immediate virtual recall of Parliament” has also been sent to First Secretary of State Dominic Raab. We take a look at what a virtual Parliament could look like.