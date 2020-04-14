Andrew Cuomo says he would defy Donald Trump order to reopen US economy

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he would defy President Trump if he ordered a reopening of his state that endangered people's health.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Nancyprimiano RT @Acosta: Andrew Cuomo says he would refuse and challenge an order from Trump to reopen New York's economy if it put residents' health at… 3 seconds ago Albert Samoht RT @CNN: “We don't have King Trump. We have President Trump" New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he would not follow a possible order from Tru… 20 seconds ago spot_trader RT @essenviews: Andrew Cuomo says he would refuse and challenge order from Trump to reopen NY's economy if it put residents' health at risk… 1 minute ago (((A. Rekt))) RT @CBCKatie: NY Governor Andrew Cuomo is on MSNBC right now saying President Trump’s claim about having absolute authority to reopen the e… 2 minutes ago azucena RT @CNNPolitics: Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he would refuse and challenge an order from President Trump to reopen New York's economy if it put… 3 minutes ago