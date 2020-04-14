Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > California Pastors Sue State Officials For Restrictions On Religion

California Pastors Sue State Officials For Restrictions On Religion

Newsy Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
California Pastors Sue State Officials For Restrictions On ReligionWatch VideoThree pastors are suing the governor of California and other officials after the government imposed restrictions on religious gatherings to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The suit was filed in a California district court on behalf of the pastors and a church member by Dhillon Law Group — which is led by...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ShazamTech

ShazamTech RT @TheReal_KDubb: 3 pastors are suing California's governor and attorney general over restrictions on public gatherings during the coronav… 37 seconds ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb 3 pastors are suing California's governor and attorney general over restrictions on public gatherings during the co… https://t.co/gI060nHp1X 13 minutes ago

HankMonkfan

Anonymous Group of pastors sue California officials for 'criminalizing' church attendance | TheHill https://t.co/8Mv2eNs0CX 27 minutes ago

ast_daryl

Daryl Ast RT @thehill: Group of pastors sue California officials for "criminalizing" church attendance https://t.co/za6fYLfNC5 https://t.co/X81YSiWsaT 53 minutes ago

100epal

lindy12866 Group of pastors sue California officials for 'criminalizing' church attendance https://t.co/MQF9HjvzGe Apparently… https://t.co/iGEdi1BdJk 2 hours ago

hypervocal

hypervocal Group of pastors sue California officials for 'criminalizing' church attendance https://t.co/x0yeODBB5N https://t.co/jxFjyjhR5G 2 hours ago

_brolland_

Ben Rolland I get it. Get some services essential & not others. BUT...you need food to live, you need medicine to treat ailment… https://t.co/p8PV258eXM 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.