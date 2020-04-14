Global  

Egyptian policeman killed in Cairo gunbattle with suspected militants: state TV

Reuters Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
An Egyptian policeman was killed and three others wounded on Tuesday in an exchange of gunfire with suspected militants near the centre of the capital Cairo, the public prosecutor said in a statement.
