Iran suspected of seizing, releasing Hong Kong-flagged tanker near Strait of Hormuz Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Iranian forces are suspected of being behind the seizure of a Hong Kong-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Jerry Prince RT @Chris_1791: Iran suspected of seizing, releasing Hong Kong-flagged tanker near Strait of Hormuz https://t.co/iBw5vMPkGP via @foxnews ht… 8 minutes ago Eliel Sepulchro Iran suspected of seizing, releasing Hong Kong-flagged tanker near Strait of Hormuz https://t.co/lFos42asFu (Work a… https://t.co/Uh0uCS5klo 17 minutes ago Chris Iran suspected of seizing, releasing Hong Kong-flagged tanker near Strait of Hormuz https://t.co/iBw5vMPkGP via… https://t.co/vyoQ4PXL1p 18 minutes ago