Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > New York City coronavirus deaths soar past 10,000

New York City coronavirus deaths soar past 10,000

Japan Today Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
The number of coronavirus-linked deaths in New York City soared past 10,000 on Tuesday after officials said almost 4,000 people who never tested positive were presumed to have…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Update: Students Fight To Save NYC Summer Jobs Program

Coronavirus Update: Students Fight To Save NYC Summer Jobs Program 02:50

 A summer jobs program in New York City has been cut because of the coronavirus, but thousands of young people depending on the program aren't giving up without a fight; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.