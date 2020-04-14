Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Long Spaceflights Affect Astronaut Brain Volume

Long Spaceflights Affect Astronaut Brain Volume

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Extended periods in space have long been known to cause vision problems in astronauts. Now a new study in the journal Radiology suggests that the impact of long-duration space travel is more far-reaching, potentially causing brain volume changes and pituitary gland deformation.

More than half of the crew members on the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: Extended Spaceflight Could Change Astronauts' Brain Volume Permanently

Extended Spaceflight Could Change Astronauts' Brain Volume Permanently 01:05

 A study of astronauts' brains before heading to the International Space Station and after returning home found long-term spaceflight could cause lasting changes in brain volume and deformation of the pituitary gland.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.