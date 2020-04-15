Warrant used by AFP to raid home of News Corp journalist Annika Smethurst ruled invalid by High Court Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The High Court has found a warrant used by Australian Federal Police to search the Canberra home of News Corp reporter Annika Smethurst last year was invalid. 👓 View full article

