Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Mexico: Free Detained Migrants Amid Pandemic, Says HRW

Mexico: Free Detained Migrants Amid Pandemic, Says HRW

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Mexican authorities should comply with their international obligation to urgently release migrants if they can no longer be deported to their country of origin or are being held in arbitrary detention, Human Rights Watch said. Such releases are not only in line with international human rights law, but also critical to reduce the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JairoGarciaXXI

Jairo Garcia RT @JMVivancoHRW: President @lopezobrador_ says that he respects the human rights of his "Central American brothers." So why is his governm… 15 seconds ago

KuwarMahendraS5

🕉️ Journalist Kuwar Mahendra Singh 🕉️ RT @TamaraTaraciuk: To stop the spread of COVID-19 inside and outside Mexico’s migrant detention facilities, the government should immediat… 13 minutes ago

JMVivancoHRW

José Miguel Vivanco President @lopezobrador_ says that he respects the human rights of his "Central American brothers." So why is his g… https://t.co/ZR6g7ngZ0O 16 minutes ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Mexico: Free Detained Migrants Amid Pandemic, Says HRW https://t.co/QgG2G7S17l 17 minutes ago

1954candanga

petra RT @EurasiaReview: Mexico: Free Detained Migrants Amid Pandemic, Says HRW https://t.co/Y3ZsViizBB https://t.co/yzqia8HDo4 24 minutes ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Mexico: Free Detained Migrants Amid Pandemic, Says HRW https://t.co/Y3ZsViizBB https://t.co/yzqia8HDo4 27 minutes ago

liane_boell

Liane Schalatek RT @BillFrelick: “Thousands of migrants are being held in #Mexico in inhumane & unhygienic conditions...The Mexican govt shld immediately r… 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.